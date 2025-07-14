Lewes District Council Chair visits The Hillcrest Centre, Newhaven

Councillor Paul Davies commends local community organisations.

Representatives of the Hillcrest Community Centre, Havens Community Hub, Community Cars, Food Cooperative, and Connections Café were delighted to welcome the new Chair of Lewes District Council, Councillor Paul Davies, to the Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven on Wednesday, 9th July 2025.

During his visit, Councillor Davies met with each group and saw firsthand the vital, frontline work being carried out. He expressed warm praise for the remarkable impact and dedication demonstrated by all, acknowledging the important role each plays in strengthening the local community.

“We are lucky to have such outstanding organisations in Newhaven,” said Councillor Davies. “The energy, collaboration, and compassion I have seen today are truly inspiring, and the positive difference made to people’s lives is evident.”

Councillor Paul Davies, Chair of Lewes District Council (centre) with community representatives

The visit highlighted the ongoing commitment of these groups to supporting residents and fostering community spirit throughout the district.

The Hillcrest Community Centre regularly hosts over 50 organisations, ranging from arts to social care, education, youth groups, and more. It has been working in partnership with Havens Community Hub, a community development non-profit, to ensure the Centre becomes sustainable and is enjoyed by residents for generations to come.

For more information about the Hillcrest Centre; https://www.hillcrestcentre.co.uk/

For more information about Havens Community Hub; https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk