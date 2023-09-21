The Leader of Lewes District Council has hailed the success of a council funded business start-up initiative that has seen the successful launch of a number new enterprises in the district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet on Thursday, September 14, the district councillors agreed to allocate the sum of £105,000 for the continued funding of the Lewes District start-up programme, which will run from 2024 to 2027.

Since 2013, hundreds of budding entrepreneurs have benefited from workshops, one-to-one mentoring and social media training. The most promising businesses taking part in the start-up programme are shortlisted and in with a chance of winning £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a few of the new businesses that have benefited from Lewes District Council’s investment include Dolly Fixtures, a maker of quirky furniture from mannequins, Fitzroy House, a performance space and community arts centre, The Patchwork Cat, a fabric and haberdashery shop with café and classroom for adults and children with learning disabilities and Chalk Productions, which makes documentaries and factual entertainment with a social purpose for international broadcasters.

Lewes District Council has committed £105K to ‘springboard for new business’

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We’re delighted to continue funding this programme. It’s become a springboard for new business in the district at a time when private enterprise needs as much help as it can get. It is also a key element of our Community Wealth Building Strategy to support locally owned and socially minded enterprises.”