Lewes District Council has committed £105K to “springboard for new business”
At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet on Thursday, September 14, the district councillors agreed to allocate the sum of £105,000 for the continued funding of the Lewes District start-up programme, which will run from 2024 to 2027.
Since 2013, hundreds of budding entrepreneurs have benefited from workshops, one-to-one mentoring and social media training. The most promising businesses taking part in the start-up programme are shortlisted and in with a chance of winning £2,500.
Just a few of the new businesses that have benefited from Lewes District Council’s investment include Dolly Fixtures, a maker of quirky furniture from mannequins, Fitzroy House, a performance space and community arts centre, The Patchwork Cat, a fabric and haberdashery shop with café and classroom for adults and children with learning disabilities and Chalk Productions, which makes documentaries and factual entertainment with a social purpose for international broadcasters.
Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We’re delighted to continue funding this programme. It’s become a springboard for new business in the district at a time when private enterprise needs as much help as it can get. It is also a key element of our Community Wealth Building Strategy to support locally owned and socially minded enterprises.”
The council will invite business support providers to tender for a three-year contract starting in April 2024.