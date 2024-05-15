Liberal Democrats Call for Urgent Redevelopment of Seaford’s Health Services
They say that Seaford’s health services are facing unprecedented strain, exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure.
A spokesperson said: “Despite promises from our Member of Parliament, who also serves as a government health minister, to establish a "new health hub", no tangible progress has been made.”
James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate, said: "It’s time this was sorted and Seaford got the health services it deserves. The Seaford Medical Practice site on Dane Road can be redeveloped as a modern health hub.
“In my time as leader of our local District Council, it was made clear to the local NHS that the council would provide the adjacent Richmond Road car park to expand the site, accommodating a new, comprehensive facility. I am engaging directly with the NHS in Sussex to work together to get progress on this critical project for the town."
Maria Caulfield MP said: “It is frustrating that with funding secured for a new medical hub for Seaford that a site cannot be found. The only sites that are viable are owned by Lewes District Council and they have so far not agreed to start discussions about their use that would bring state of the art medical facilities and both GP practices in the town together.”
The Lewes Liberal Democrats have started a petition to support expanding Seaford’s GP services at Dane Road. The petition can be found here: www.leweslibdems.org.uk/seafordgp
