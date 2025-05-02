Liberal Democrats win Midhurst seat at district council by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liberal Democrat candidate, Dominic Merritt, won the Chichester District Council by-election, which took place on Thursday 1 May to fill a councillor vacancy in the Midhurst Ward.

The total number of votes for each candidate was as follows:

Dominic Merritt (Liberal Democrats) 924 votes. Danielle Dunfield-Prayero (Conservative) 712 votes. Adam Kirby (Reform UK) 451 votes. Philip Maber (The Green Party) 105 votes. Juliette Reynolds (Labour Party) 47 votes. Andrew Emerson (Patria) 7 votes.

The make-up of Chichester District Council is 25 Liberal Democrats, 6 Green and Local Alliance Group, and 5 Conservatives.

The by-election took place following the resignation of Jessica Brown-Fuller MP from the position of Chichester District Council Midhurst Ward Member. The percentage turn-out for the election was 39.28%.

The West Sussex County Council local elections that were set to take place in May 2025 have been postponed as part of the Government’s devolution and local government reorganisation plans. People can find more information about devolution and local government reorganisation at: www.chichester.gov.uk/devolution