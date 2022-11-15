People can step into a magical world of festive splendour on Saturday as Littlehampton High Street is transformed into a winter wonderland for its Christmas Lights Switch on event.

Brought to you by Littlehampton Town Council and the Trader’s Partnership, this year visitors will be welcomed by the presence of Father Christmas himself.

Spreading festive cheer are local artists ‘Electric Feel’ and Jamie B, who will both be performing on the main stage. Switching on the glittering lights will be mayor Jill Long with the winner of this year’s ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition, Edith Lock-Brees around 7pm.

There will also be performances by children’s magician Nick Clark, White Meadows Primary Academy Choir, the Arundel and Littlehampton District Scout Band, and community groups in front of the Clock Tower throughout the evening. Residents will have the chance to vote and have the final ‘sleigh’ on which Christmas song will be played once the lights have been switched on.

Last year's Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on event

Making sure that everyone can start their Christmas shopping, LOCA and Crafters Corner will have their high-quality stalls filled with plenty of gift ideas hand selected specially for the occasion.

Complimenting the High Street eateries will be special stalls courtesy of Kayla’s Kitchen, Hey Amigo, KBs Burgers and Bites, Charlotte’s Kitchen, Potato Box, Mobile Event Catering and the Vegan Street Food Co. Young visitors will enjoy the themed rides from Coles Funfair, Santa’s Grotto in the Link to Hope shop in Anchor Springs, £4 per child and visits from Frozen characters; Elsa, Ana, Olaf and Kristoff.

Starting on the night and throughout the festive period children can try their chances at winning one of twelve prizes by finding all of festive baubles designed by local artists and school children hidden in Town Centre shop windows.

Those who correctly complete their entry form, printed in this year Christmas What’s on Guide and return it to Manor House will be entered into a draw to win prizes from local businesses with the big prize being a Nintendo Switch

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Billy Blanchard- Cooper, said: “I am so excited for this event and the start of Christmas in Littlehampton. Many businesses are joining in with the festivities and will be staying open late. Don’t forget you can enjoy free parking for 2 hours, simply pick up a disk from participating outlets. We may even get snow!”