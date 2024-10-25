Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘single town centre app' will be introduced for parking in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis – but ‘there is an increase in cost’.

Arun District Council said the new year will bring a ‘more convenient parking experience’.

"From January 1, 2025, not only will the two-hour parking scheme continue but an upgrade will make your visits to Littlehampton and Bognor Regis much smoother,” a council spokesperson said.

"You will no longer need separate discs for the two towns as we will be introducing a single town centre app. This will give you the freedom to park in both towns.

Pictured is Manor House car park in Littlehampton. Photo: Google Street View

"You can use the town centre app in our Littlehampton town centre car parks (Manor House, St Martins, and Anchor Springs) as well as Bognor Regis town centre car parks (Hothamton, Fitzleet, and Lyon Street) for up to two hours once a day.

"Our virtual app makes it easier than ever. Simply using the app will allow customers to purchase additional hours without the need to return to their vehicle.”

‘In addition to the virtual app’, residents can still purchase physical discs at local retailers and at the Civic Centre in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis Town Hall (on designated days) at a cost of £6 for the year, the council said.

"The decision to change the cost of the discs was agreed at the environment committee on September 19.”

Committee chairman Sue Wallsgrove said: “We believe that having a virtual disc to make parking easier as well as a physical disc, meets everyone’s needs.

"Yes, we know there is an increase in cost, but the virtual discs cost the equivalent of just under 34p per month, and the physical disc just 50p

per month, for two hours parking every single day! We believe this is still excellent value and supports people visiting our town centres for minimal cost.

“These enhancements are the result of valuable feedback from local residents, businesses and visitors, ensuring we’re meeting your needs.”

The council said will let residents know ‘as soon as the virtual disc is live’. and the physical discs are available to buy.