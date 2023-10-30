Littlehampton Harbour. Image: GoogleMaps

Members of the council’s policy and finance committee noted the decision at a meeting on Thursday, October 30, after council officers informed them the total cost of the repair project was £1.5million split evenly between the district and West Sussex County Council.

According to the district council, Littlehampton Harbour was closed at the mouth of the River Arun in January for safety reasons, as its west wall had sustained ‘significant damage’ during scheduled dredging of the harbour.

The body in charge of the harbour, the Littlehampton Harbour Board, were unable to finance the repairs with responsibility then falling to Arun District and West Sussex County Councils to find the funds.