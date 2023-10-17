A new three-storey block of flats has been proposed for Littlehampton town centre.

The development, at 57 High Street, would house eight flats in total, with three above the old Bonmarché store on the High Street-facing side, and five in a new block to the rear of the site, which backs onto the Anchor Springs car park.

The ground floor retail space is to be retained and an extension to the roof on the High Street side would accommodate a new two-bed flat, with the other two on that side being one bed flats – the rear side comprising three two-bed and two-one bed flats.

Architects for the developer said pre-application from Arun District Council had been sought and the development had been supported in principle.

Proposed Three Storey Flat Block Littlehampton, 57 High Street Rear Site. Sourced from the Arun Planning Portal, part of Formed Architects design and access statement

They said the size of the development had been reduced from four storeys and ten flats in total, so as not to ‘intrude’ into the East Street conservation area.