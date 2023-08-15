A Littlehampton landlord has been prosecuted for ‘failing to comply with an improvement notice’.

A case was brought by Arun District Council and heard on Monday, July 24 at Worthing Magistrates Court – where ’2 Clifton Road (Littlehampton) Freeholders Limited’ pleaded guilty to the offence of Failing to Comply with a Housing Act 2004 Improvement Notice.

“Arun District Council successfully prosecuted a Littlehampton landlord for failing to comply with an improvement notice, issued by the council’s Private Sector Housing and Legal departments, to protect the health and safety of tenants,” a council spokesperson said.

"The court imposed a fine and a victim surcharge and awarded the council its legal and other costs, totalling more than £4,000.”

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates' Court

During sentencing, the magistrates remarked on the ‘repeated, unacceptable non-compliance’ with the improvement notice, the council said.

The spokesperson added: “They noted that the hazards identified had put occupants of the property at risk, the work to sort out the issues were not done quickly enough, and that despite the risks posed, the defendants hadn’t addressed the condition of the property, despite having proper channels to deal with these issues.”

Arun District Council’s private sector housing team investigates housing disrepair and associated matters in the private rented sector.

“Where safety issues or other risks are identified, they find the most appropriate solution to the matter,” Carol Birch, chairman of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee, said.

“The council will not hesitate to take formal action against people who don’t fulfil their legal duties and responsibilities. This may include prosecution or issuing of Civil Penalty Notices against the relevant parties.

“We hope that the sentence imposed by the court will also act as a deterrent to other landlords who fail to comply with housing law and who put the health and safety of tenants at risk.