A new water feature for Littlehampton seafront is ‘working well’ – with site furniture now set to be installed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Arun District Council, which has issued an update on its project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

The water feature is 'currently being tested and working well'. Photo: Arun District Council

The enhancements will include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area

"The project is now at an advanced stage, and we were pleased to invite Arun councillors to see progress for themselves last week,” the latest council update reads.

"The water feature is currently being tested and working well, and site furniture is being delivered and installed. The brightly coloured toilet doors are being fitted and the internal finishes to the foreshore building are nearing their final phase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous update, on June 27, stated that the first phase of the new sewer connection had been completed – with the traffic signals removed from South Terrace.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The council added: “The discovery of a brick obstruction below ground means an alternative design is needed to finish off the connection, but this will not impact the junction of South Terrace/Banjo Road. Although there is more work needed for the sewer connection, this will not disrupt traffic.

“The site now has power to enable electrical fittings to be installed in the buildings, lighting to be connected and work to begin on the final stage of the water play area. Inside, the contractor will be plastering, decorating and adding doors, followed up by installing seating and bins around the site. Banjo Road will also be resurfaced.”

Banjo Road – which has now reopened for coaches to park – is ‘looking smart’, following this resurfacing work, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the finishing touches are complete it will be reopened to coaches.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fencing will remain in place – along the west boundary and around the concession kiosks – ‘until the rest of the project is complete’.

The council added: “The drainage connection system has been redesigned and is due for delivery this week. Selected areas of the site are being laid with turf to enable people to use them when the scheme is complete.

“Non-material amendment application LU/120/25/NMA has been submitted, to formalise changes made during value engineering and construction, which can be viewed once validated.”