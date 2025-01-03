Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be 'limited access' to a car park in Littlehampton as the next stage of a seafront regeneration project gets underway.

Arun District Council said Neilcott Construction is starting work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6.

A social media notice read: “Please be aware there will be limited access to West Green Car Park on Tuesday, January 7. The overflow car park will reopen on Wednesday, January 8.”

The council said work will be carried out in two phases to ‘make some parking available for public use’.

Neilcott Construction is starting work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6. Photo: Arun District Council

A website post read: “During phase one, visitors will enter the car park in the usual way but will be directed to park in the overflow area, while improvements are made to the tarmac area.

"Phase one is expected to take approximately two months and includes installing lighting and creating the new layout. The overflow car park will be monitored during this time and may need to close during poor weather.”

The second phase of the car park work will ‘upgrade the surface of the overflow area’ with grasscrete and will begin when the tarmac area is complete, the council said.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

Arun District Council was awarded £7,234,201 in Levelling Up funding from the government to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.