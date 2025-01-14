Littlehampton seafront regeneration: 'Work is back in full swing'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Arun District Council has updated the public after its Littlehampton seafront regeneration project resumed.

More than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neilcott Construction started work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6.

Neilcott Construction started work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6. Photo: Arun District CouncilNeilcott Construction started work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6. Photo: Arun District Council
Neilcott Construction started work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6. Photo: Arun District Council

The latest update, on January 10, read: “Work is back in full swing after the Christmas break with the installation of site storm drains and water supply for the new facilities.

“Neilcott Construction will also complete laying around 1,500 meters of underground pipework, needed to carry all the electrical cables across the site. Next week we expect brick laying to begin at the toilet block and foreshore building and scaffolding will be put up.

“Temporary repairs have been made to the overflow area of West Green car park to enable the tarmac area to be closed off for improvements.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The district council said the overflow area is ‘being kept available’ for public use ‘until the tarmac area is complete’.

"If the condition of the overflow car park becomes unsafe due to poor weather, it may need to close for a period,” the council’s website read.

"People walking along the promenade will be able to check out our new notice board which displays design information, a plan of the car park phasing and latest news updates.”

Related topics:Arun District CouncilWorkLevelling Up

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice