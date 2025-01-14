Littlehampton seafront regeneration: 'Work is back in full swing'
More than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green.
The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.
Neilcott Construction started work at West Green car park – from the week commencing Monday, January 6.
The latest update, on January 10, read: “Work is back in full swing after the Christmas break with the installation of site storm drains and water supply for the new facilities.
“Neilcott Construction will also complete laying around 1,500 meters of underground pipework, needed to carry all the electrical cables across the site. Next week we expect brick laying to begin at the toilet block and foreshore building and scaffolding will be put up.
“Temporary repairs have been made to the overflow area of West Green car park to enable the tarmac area to be closed off for improvements.”
The district council said the overflow area is ‘being kept available’ for public use ‘until the tarmac area is complete’.
"If the condition of the overflow car park becomes unsafe due to poor weather, it may need to close for a period,” the council’s website read.
"People walking along the promenade will be able to check out our new notice board which displays design information, a plan of the car park phasing and latest news updates.”
