The council has updated the public once again on the Littlehampton seafront scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

"The site team continues to advance their work at the seafront, with a variety of trades focussed on different parts of the scheme,” the latest council update read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The overflow car park is nearing completion with some finishing off tasks to be carried out before this is opened.

A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

“The area in front of the concession kiosks has been set out and planted with trees, with planting also continuing on the rest of the site.

“Tarmac surfacing of footpaths is due to take place next week.”

The council said a protective coating is being applied to the external walls of the toilet block, and internal wall and floor finishes ‘are progressing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar panels have also been attached to the foreshore building and cladding of the external walls will ‘soon start to take shape’.

Lighting boards are set to be installed alongside a new footpath in Littlehampton.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

The enhancements will include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area.

In April, the council said the new link path from South Terrace had been constructed and lighting bollards were set to be installed ‘in the coming weeks’.

The council said recent good weather was ‘helping progress on site’.