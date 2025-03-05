A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area.

The new footpaths being built have sparked debate on social media.

One resident asked: “How is one supposed to cross another person on a path this slim?

"What happens when two wheelchair users intend to use the path going towards each other? Let alone a parent and child.

“The mounds either side will make it impossible for wheelchair users or those with limited walking abilities to pass. Looks very odd to me.”

Arun District Council said it was ‘aware of several comments’ on social media about the width of footpaths at the Littlehampton seafront scheme.

A statement read: “The new scheme is creating much improved access to an open space which was previously quite uneven and had just one main footpath leading from the road to the promenade.

“When the scheme is complete it will provide several access routes of varying widths which connect all the new activities and provide easy movement across the site which the design team, led by LUC Landscape Architects, has confirmed are compliant with accessibility requirements. These are shown in green on the plan.

“There are two smaller entry ways, shown in blue, which previously led onto the grass area, and have been designed as informal play features with stepping stones.”

The council’s previous update on the scheme was posted on February 24.

This read: “The contractors have now started work on improvements to the overflow car park. When the ground has been dug out to the correct levels, a new surface will be laid which allows the grass to grow through it.

“Wall construction is also underway at the foreshore building and the beginnings of a roof can be seen on the toilet block.

“Concrete has been laid in the water feature pools by a specialist sub-contractor and electrical connections are being made in the plant room.

“At the south of the site earth banks have been formed.”

