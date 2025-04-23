A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

"Neilcott Construction is continuing to work quickly in all areas of the seafront site,” the latest council update – on Wednesday, April 23 – read.

“Work is progressing on internal areas of the toilet block and the roof of the foreshore building.

“The new link path from South Terrace has been constructed and lighting bollards will be installed in the coming weeks.

“Additional tree planting will be carried out and grass seeding will commence, including seeding of the overflow car park.”

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

The enhancements will include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area.

The new link path from South Terrace runs down the side of the car park – allowing people to get across the green to the seafront.

Arun District Council earlier said it was ‘aware of several comments’ on social media about the width of footpaths at the Littlehampton seafront scheme.

A statement read: “The new scheme is creating much improved access to an open space which was previously quite uneven and had just one main footpath leading from the road to the promenade.

“When the scheme is complete it will provide several access routes of varying widths which connect all the new activities and provide easy movement across the site which the design team, led by LUC Landscape Architects, has confirmed are compliant with accessibility requirements. These are shown in green on the plan.

“There are two smaller entry ways, shown in blue, which previously led onto the grass area, and have been designed as informal play features with stepping stones.”

The previous council update, earlier in April, stated that recent good weather was ‘helping progress on site’.

More of the overflow car park surface had been laid as well as the installation of a basketball area and pétanque courts – as well as forming a concrete climbing wall.

The council added: “Work has started on constructing the roof of the foreshore building and the four new concession kiosks have been delivered.

“Some trees have been planted, and more will be added as different areas become available. Work will also begin on the internal finishes for the toilet block.”

The tarmac area of West Green car park reopened following resurfacing ahead of the Easter holidays.

1 . Littlehampton seafront regeneration Lighting boards are set to be installed alongside a new footpath in Littlehampton. Photo: Nikki Jeffery

