Pipework has been laid for a brand new water play area in Littlehampton.

This comes as part of a major council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green – with more than £7,200 awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.

In an update on Friday, January 24, Arun District Council said improvement work at West Green car park is ‘progressing well’.

A statement read: “The concrete surface at the north end has been removed and kerbs are being installed to mark the new layout.

"The utility company UKPN has undertaken their work to install the electrical supply in Windmill Road for the toilet block. This was carried out earlier than expected. The toilet building walls are growing taller by the day and scaffolding will soon be needed to construct the top layers.

“Over on the seafront green, pipework has been laid for the water play area and the pool shapes are being finalised ready for concreting.

"The structure which will contain all the machinery used to pump and clean the water is due for delivery next week. Work will also be starting on the new footpath which links South Terrace with the promenade, just east of the car park.”