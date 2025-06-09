Traffic controls have been set up as part of work for new concession kiosks and a water play area in Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the latest stage of the Littlehampton seafront regeneration project.

A major Arun District Council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green is continuing, after more than £7,200 was awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council update, published on Friday, June 6, read: “Traffic controls have been set up at the junction of Banjo Road with South Terrace to allow the drainage connection to be made for the concession kiosks and water play. This work is expected to take two weeks.

Traffic controls have been set up at the junction of Banjo Road with South Terrace in Littlehampton. Photo: Google Street View

“Fixtures and fittings continue to be added to both buildings and the tarmac base is being laid around the toilet block.

“A new surface is now in place for the land train to access its store.

“The landscape contractors are making great progress in getting new shrubs in the ground, and while the recent rain was very welcome for the plants and grass seed it has meant a slight change to the programme. Laying of safety surfacing around the edge of the water play area is now due to start next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

The enhancements will include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’. In January, pipework was laid for a brand new water play area.

In May, the district council said the overflow car park was ‘nearing completion’, adding: “The area in front of the concession kiosks has been set out and planted with trees, with planting also continuing on the rest of the site.

“Tarmac surfacing of footpaths is due to take place next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said a protective coating was applied to the external walls of the toilet block, and internal wall and floor finishes were progressing.

Solar panels were attached to the foreshore building and cladding of the external walls were due to ‘soon start to take shape’.

In April, the council said the new link path from South Terrace had been constructed and lighting bollards were set to be installed ‘in the coming weeks’.