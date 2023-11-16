Arun District Council has revealed where people in Littlehampton can buy discs, which will enable two-hour free parking for a whole year.

Members of Arun District Council’s Environment Committee have approved proposals to continue offering two hours free parking for those who have a valid disc or the equivalent virtual permit. (Pictured is Manor House car park in Littlehampton: Google Street View)

In September, members of Arun District Council’s Environment Committee approved proposals to continue offering two hours free parking for those who have a valid disc or the equivalent virtual permit.

With the scheme coming into effect on January 1, 2024, the council has revealed where and when people will be able to purchase discs.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we had conversations with participating businesses,” a council spokesperson said. “We wanted to wait until we had everything finalised before we shared this information.”

Discs will be £3 for the whole of 2024, which will allow two hours free parking per day in participating car parks – St Martins, Anchor Springs and Manor House.

Old parking discs will remain valid until December 31, 2023, the oouncil said.

The spokesperson added: “We will be encouraging people to download an app to a smart phone and activate the daily session of two hours at the time of parking.

"You will be able to purchase and download an app to your smart phone and activate your daily session when you park. Go to the MiPermit website to purchase your virtual parking disc here and click on the top option – ‘two hour parking disc’.”

The new Littlehampton parking disc will be launched on November 18 to coincide with the Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on. You will be able to buy your new disc from these retailers:

 Bah-Humbug

 Civic Centre

 David O Jones Sports

 L. Guess Jewellers

 Littlehampton Tyre Services

 Pier Road Coffee & Art

 Raire Hairdressing

 Ricara Workwear & Schoolwear

 Spokes – The Complete Cycle Service

 Upper Crust

Click here to see the list for Bognor Regis.

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, chairman of the environment committee said: “We are delighted to be delivering both the discs and the app for purchase in time for the Christmas lights switch on. By being able to park in the town centre for two hours everyday by using the app or parking disc, we hope that residents and visitors will support our local businesses.

"It is so easy to use, just purchase the app or disc for just £3. The pay and display machines will still be there too for those who need to stay

longer or visit more than once in the same day.”

Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council officers will be in Littlehampton High Street between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday (November 18) selling the new parking discs.