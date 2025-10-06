Littlehampton's water play area to remain open in October

Littlehampton’s popular water play area will remain open in October with ‘slightly reduced hours’.

Littlehampton’s new water play area was installed as part of the seafront transformation project.

Spearheaded by Arun District Council, and supported by £7.23 million of UK government funding, the project has introduced a mix of modern facilities, family-friendly attractions and sustainable design to the area.

The upgraded seafront area now features a water play area for children, complete with a water pump, fountains, a climbing wall and new courts for beach volleyball, basketball, and pétanque.

“Thanks to all the excitement around Littlehampton's water play area at The West Green, we have teamed up with Freedom Leisure to keep the fun flowing into October!” a council spokesperson said.

"It will be open on weekends and during October half term – with slightly reduced hours (11am to 3pm). Come splash with us a little longer!” The dates that the water play will be open are:

– Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5;

– Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12;

– Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19;

– Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2 (inclusive for half-term)