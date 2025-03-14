Local Government Reorganisation plan for Wealden and East Sussex takes step forward

Plans for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) in East Sussex will take a step forward next week, as six local councils will come together at their Cabinet and Full Council meetings to discuss progress.

In February, the government wrote to local authorities – including those in East Sussex - formally inviting them to submit proposals to create new structures of unitary authorities – which is a single tier of local government responsible for all local services in the area.

The aim is to create more efficient and effective local government, potentially leading to streamlined services and cost savings for residents, whether they live in rural, coastal or urban areas.

Whilst the initial plan, in East Sussex, is to create one single unitary council for East Sussex by abolishing the five existing district and borough councils and East Sussex County Council, Wealden’s Cabinet wants to ensure the final outcome is the best it can be for Wealden residents. It is keen to see smaller unitaries considered if residents demonstrate a clear desire for an alternative configuration and the government is flexible over proposals.

Wealden District Council logo

All councils have made it clear that funding the reorganisation of local government will have to come from government as it cannot be met from existing councils’ budgets.

A consultation on the plans will be held for all residents across East Sussex.

Leader of Wealden District Council Councillor Rachel Millward said, “A seismic change to local government is upon us being delivered at extraordinary pace. We are absolutely committed to using whatever influence we have to help create the best possible future for our residents.

“Our primary concern is for future residents. What we’ve been hearing from residents and parish and town councils is a deep concern that being in such a large unitary may compromise the very complex delivery of rural services, and might mean less truly local democratic representation, with councillors representing much larger areas.”

Deputy council leader Councillor James Partridge said, “In the last weeks we have spoken to various neighbouring authorities and considered all options we could in the available time. We remain of the opinion that smaller would be better for residents, and if the government were to reconsider the 500,000 population guidelines, then we remain open to a change in thinking.

“However, it is clear there is a strong history of successful partnership working across East Sussex, such as with our waste and other services, and a strong desire from our neighbouring district and borough councils to work together. We will collaborate to ensure the new unitary council is the best it can be for the future.”

In the proposal, the six councils have set out to develop a coherent new structure for local government across Sussex which improves outcomes for residents and communities; maximises and makes best use of resources now and for the future and is member led and developed in collaboration with a range of stakeholders, including public sector partners, business and VCSE. Proposals recognise that staff in all councils are crucial to delivery during transition and beyond. Ultimately the structure will need to enhance local democracy, local identity, transparency, accessibility, local decision making and accountability as well as support and drive decision making and public service reform at both Sussex and local level. This will provide a stronger and unified voice to help attract investment and tackle priorities.

The government has given the six councils a deadline of September to submit final, much more detailed proposals.

If approved, a shadow new council would be elected in May 2027 and the date the new unitary council would formally take over - and East Sussex County, Eastbourne, Lewes, Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils would cease to exist – would be April 2028.