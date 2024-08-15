Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new ‘mammal shelf’ has been installed in a culvert under the A272 in West Sussex.

West Sussex County Council said this was done to help keep otters safe when crossing the road.

The council, in collaboration with the National Trust and Arun & Rother Rivers Trust, is installing the shelf close to one of the county’s only breeding otter populations this Autumn.

“At one point there were no otters in West Sussex with road casualties thought to be one of the main issues hampering their return,” a council spokesperson said.

"Rather than swimming under bridges or through culverts, otters will often choose to travel on foot, resulting in them crossing roads to reach breeding grounds.

"The specially designed mammal shelf will allow otters to run safely under the road on a ledge above the water.”

Deborah Urquhart, the county council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said the resurgence of the otter in the UK is a ‘huge conservation achievement’ after populations ‘declined dramatically’ between the 1950s and 1970s.

She added: “It's fantastic to see these magnificent animals making a comeback in West Sussex, and we’re extremely proud to have helped ensure the growth of a sustainable otter population with this new mammal shelf.

“Cleaner rivers and healthier habitats have seen otter populations bounce back in recent years, however, one of the main dangers facing otters today are busy roads. Reducing the number of otter road casualties will ensure the successful return of this native mammal to West Sussex waterways.”

The project is a part of the council’s overarching commitment to protect our environment and promote nature recovery and biodiversity, as outlined in the council plan. This partnership will continue to monitor the shelf to ‘gauge its success’.

The exact location of the ‘mammal shelf’ has not been revealed, to ensure the otters remain undisturbed.