Male councillors and officers at Horsham District Council encouraged to sign the White Ribbon pledge

Male councillors and officers at Horsham District Council have been encouraged to sign the White Ribbon pledge.

The pledge – never to commit, condone or stay silent about violence towards women – is part of the White Ribbon Campaign to end domestic violence against women.

The call to sign was made by Horsham District Council’s chairman Nigel Emery during a meeting on Wednesday (October 16).

Mr Emery and leader Martin Boffey recently attended the opening of the new Women’s Institute federation HQ at Denman House, in Queen Street.

Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

He said: “During our visit, the members of the WI told me that the problem of violence against women is a particularly challenging one in West Sussex.”

Figures from Sussex Police show an estimated 7% of women experienced at least one episode of domestic abuse in the last year.

In West Sussex, that equates to more than 22,000 women.

On top of that, one in five children were identified as living with domestic abuse.

Mr Emery said: “It’s important that [the council] demonstrates its commitment to address this terrible problem.”

Announcing that the council would be endorsing all events carried out during November’s White Ribbon Campaign, he called on his male colleagues to sign the pledge.

White Ribbon Day falls on Sunday November 25 and is officially recognised by the UN as International Day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women.

Where to get help:

Worth Specialist Domestic Abuse Services supports people who are at high risk of harm or homicide as a result of domestic abuse. They have teams of specially trained advisors across West Sussex who work to identify, assess and assist people at risk.

For urgent advice, phone or report to Sussex police by calling 101. In an emergency always call 999.