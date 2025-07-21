Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Applications now being taken for Youth and Young Persons Budget

I’m sure many of you will have heard that West Sussex County Council are at the forefront of plans for historic changes to local government across England. Work is underway on two separate processes that will shape the future of local authorities and the delivery of services across the county.

To have your say on plans to replace the current two-tier system of councils with a single layer, make sure you complete the public engagement survey which is now live and can be found by visiting: www.shapingwestsussex.org. Surveys must be completed by the deadline of 11.59pm on Wednesday 13th August. This is a unique opportunity to help shape a new council that works for you, your family and your community and your feedback on how local services should be delivered in the future is of vital importance. I would encourage everyone reading this article to consider taking part in this, after all, the outcomes will affect us all.

It was such a shame that the weather wasn’t kinder to us on Sunday for the Community Information Superhighway event planned to take place in London Road Precinct. I know a new date for this is being considered and we will of course keep you updated on when this will be, through this column as well as through the Bognor Regis Town Council Markets Facebook page.

Further to news in last week’s column that the Town Council’s Grant Aid Scheme for 2026 is now open, the Youth and Young Persons Budget is also taking applications. The aim of this funding is to support public and community services and facilities for the young, and to support children and young people in their communities, which aligns with one of the main priorities identified in the Town Council’s recently developed and adopted Corporate Strategy. With a budget of £37,071 for 2025/2026, applications are invited from youth providers within Bognor Regis and the wider area (where children and young people living in Bognor Regis will benefit) who can demonstrate how they will meet the aims and objectives of the funding. For more information on eligibility and to complete an application form, please visit our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk and click on the ‘Our Council’ tab, and select ‘Youth Provision Funding’ from the dropdown box. All applications must be sent electronically to: [email protected] by no later than 5.00pm on Monday 22nd September 2025.

Mayor presenting ABC Hook Lane Nursery with their certificate following Pea Growing success!

Lastly, it was such a privilege to be able to visit and present a certificate and voucher to the winners of this year’s Bognor Regis in Bloom Schools and Nurseries Vegetable Growing Competition last Thursday. After much deliberation by our Working Group judges, ABC Hook Lane Nursery were announced as our winners, producing some fantastic pea plants within their nursery grounds. The judge commented on the enthusiasm of the children when showing her around and upon my visit I have to say, I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the children and staff at ABC Hook Lane Nursery and a big thank you to all this year’s entrants - as a member of the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group, I certainly hope you will all be back again growing more vegetables for next year’s competition!

Sticking with ‘In Bloom’ and a reminder that our band of judges will be visiting the gardens and premises of entrants to this year’s main Bognor Regis in Bloom Annual Gardening Competition over the course of July, to judge your entries. All entrants will be contacted in due course by our new Allotment & In Bloom Officer, Ingrid, to invite you to the annual Awards Evening, which will take place in October. Best of luck to you all!