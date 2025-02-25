The weekly column by Bognor Mayor Cllr Claire Needs Following the sad passing of Cllr Jim Brooks at the beginning of the year, there is now a vacancy on the Town Council. A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if within 14 days from 21st February 2025, (not counting Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays) ten electors for the Marine Ward give notice in writing to the Returning Officer requesting such an election.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can write to the Returning Officer at: Arun District Council, Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5LF. If no such notice is given within the time allowed, then the Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

The next Full Council Meeting takes place on Monday 10th March, in the Town Hall, and as always, members of the public are very welcome to join us, to hear more about the work of the Town Council and to meet your Town Councillors. Commencing at 6.30pm, the meeting will include an adjournment for public question time, allowing you, our residents, the opportunity to address Members on any issue you may have. Agendas are always published a week prior, and a lift and hearing loop facilities are available for those that need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the news in last week’s column that entries are now open for this year’s ‘A Drive through Time Motor Gala’, some exciting sponsorship opportunities are now available for local businesses who would like to support this event. A variety of sponsorship options tailored to different budgets are available, allowing businesses of all sizes the opportunity to get involved and enjoy the advertising and promotional benefits available to our corporate partners. Your support will play a crucial role in making this free event a roaring success, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy. For information about the sponsorship packages available, please visit the Town Council website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk and click on the ‘Events’ tile.

Great British Spring Clean Poster

Every year, the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group is proud to support Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’ initiative, and this year is no different. Since 2016, millions of people have shown they love where they live by pledging to pick more than four million bags of litter, making this by far the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign. Keeping our streets free of litter promotes a sense of pride in where you live, improves cleanliness of the community, protects the environment and serves as an opportunity to get involved in something that really makes a visible difference. Over the years the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group have focused their efforts on many different areas of Bognor Regis, including the seafront, Bluebell Wood, the railway station forecourt and Gravits Lane, encouraging local #LitterHeroes to join forces with them, to clean up our Town. This year, Members will be litter picking at the Ladybrook Community Orchard in Felpham Way on Saturday 22nd March between 11am and 2pm. Everyone is welcome to join, whether you are a regular litter picker or have never taken part before. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, get out in the fresh air in this beautiful part of our Town and to know that your time and efforts really will be making a difference to the local environment. Equipment will be provided, but if you do have your own, please do bring it with you.

Pea seeds have now been sent out to the school and nurseries who expressed an interest in taking part in this year’s vegetable growing competition, organised by Bognor Regis in Bloom. You might notice upon opening the packets, that some free sunflower seeds have also been included! I’d like to wish all the children (and teachers) taking part the best of luck on behalf of the Working Group and remember to take lots of photos of the growing process along the way!