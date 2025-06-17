Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day takes place this weekend

What a wonderful evening we had on Saturday for the Town Council’s annual Proms in the Park event held in Hotham Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the weather warnings and rainy conditions experienced the day prior, the sunshine held out and we had a lovely sunny and pleasant evening, with plenty of spectators coming out in force to enjoy the beautiful surroundings, warm and friendly atmosphere and of course the outstanding live performances that graced the bandstand. It was an honour to open proceedings, and I thank all our musical acts, the Town Council Events team for their brilliant organisation of a lovely event and of course a big thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy a spectacular evening of live music in Bognor Regis.

This weekend, we look forward to celebrating and commemorating our Armed Forces, past, present and future with this year’s Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day. Also honouring the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a special programme has been created as detailed in last week’s column, including the creation of a knitted Poppy Wall and Poppy Garden, in tribute to the people of Bognor Regis who gave their lives during WWII. The event starts at 10.30am on the Prom (opposite the Pier), featuring the Parade, Drumhead Service and Rededication of HMS St Barbara, before the plethora of entertainment begins on the Esplanade from 12pm until 5pm, to include music, dancing, refreshments and stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t want to end the day after the conclusion of Armed Forces Day, then why not book your tickets for the latest West Sussex Guitar Club Recital, taking place at the Regis School of Music in Sudley Road. The Guitar Club hold an array of Recitals throughout the year, offering a diverse and unique range of guitar performances, from some very talented individuals. This Saturday’s concert, which I’m looking forward to attending, will showcase the talents of the Eden Stell Guitar Duo, Mark Eden and Christopher Stell, both graduates from the Royal Academy of Music as recipients of the ‘Principals Prize’ and the ‘Julian Bream Prize’. Eden Stell are internationally known and respected for their virtuosity, innovative programmes, and their meticulously closely woven performances, paying homage to the Spanish and South American masters of guitar compositions and also to British composers such as Michael Ball, Herbert Howell, Peter Maxwell-Davies, Gary Ryan and the late Stephen Dodgson. Tickets for the Recital are available by calling the ‘Ticket Hotline’ on: 01243 866462 or by emailing: [email protected].

Lady and the Dukes performing at Proms in the Park last weekend

Last week, West Sussex County Council went live with their public consultation, seeking views on partnership plans to refresh their Children and Young People’s Plan for 2026 – 2029. The County Council share the same stance as Bognor Regis Town Council, in wanting to ensure all children and young people in the locality have the best start in life and the support to achieve their potential. With the current Plan running until the end of 2025, WSCC want to consult with children and young people, members of the public and professionals to help shape the refreshed plan, as appropriately and accurately for the needs of local young people, as possible. To have your say on the future Children and Young People’s Plan for 2026 – 2029 and ensure that WSCC understand your thoughts on how this can be achieved, please visit the ‘Your Voice’ website to complete the short survey. Anyone who is unable to complete the survey online can visit their local library for help.