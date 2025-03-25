Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Event season is on the horizon

On behalf of the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group, a very big thank you to the members of the public who took part in their litter picking efforts at the Ladybrook Community Orchard at the weekend, as part of the Keep Britian Tidy initiative, the ‘Great British Spring Clean’.

I’m told that five bin bags of rubbish were collected by the volunteers, including a bike wheel, with most of the rubbish being plastic waste and beer cans. I hope those that took part, including members of the Working Group, felt a real sense of pride and achievement, knowing that they have stopped all the litter that was collected from causing harm to our local environment and the wildlife that is so often injured by people’s discarded rubbish.

If you are wanting to have a ‘spring clean’ of your own, it may be useful to know that West Sussex Recycling Centres are extending their opening hours for the summer months, from 1st April, giving residents more opportunity to recycle their household waste. As usual, you need to book a slot either online or by phone before visiting. The Bognor Regis Recycling Centre will be open from 9am to 6pm every day excluding Thursdays and Fridays, from 1st April until 30th September 2025. Opening dates will not be affected by bank holidays, including the Easter bank holidays at the end of April. Appointments can be booked online or if you prefer to book by phone, you can call: 01243 97886.

The Town Council have recently finished producing the 2025 ‘Events Guide’, which features a chronological list of events taking place in the Town, throughout the year, organised by the Town Council and outside organisations. These will shortly be available to pick up from various businesses around the Town Centre. If you would like a copy in the meantime, these are available at the Town Hall. For any business owners who may like to have some of these guides available in their premises, please contact the Town Council on: 01243 867744.

2025 Events Guide front cover

It was very disappointing to hear earlier in the week that one of the bike repair stations, situated along the seafront, has been vandalised. The installations, funded by £7,500 from Arun District Council’s allocation of UK Shared Prosperity Funding, after a successful bid from Bognor Regis Town Council, were installed earlier this month and are located in Hothamton car park, Hotham Park, the Esplanade and Rock Gardens. Funding for this project was secured to promote healthy and active lifestyle choices and encourage active tourism, with users of buggies, wheelchairs, skateboards and scooters with inflatable tyres, also benefiting from these installations. To learn that one of these stations has already been damaged, especially as they have only been there for a matter of weeks, is very sad indeed. Our wonderful Town Force team are at the time of writing, assessing the damage caused.

To end this week’s article on a positive note, I’m very much looking forward to hosting the Town Council’s Civic Reception at the end of this week, which amongst other elements will include the presentation of cheques through our Grant Aid and Partnership schemes, to local charities and organisations, who do tremendous work in our Town. Be sure to look out for photos of the event in next week’s edition…