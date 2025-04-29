Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Funding awarded to Bognor Regis Puppet Party for 2025 event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing from Town Mayor Cllr Claire Needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the recent cheque presentation to the Bognor Regis Carnival Association, as a contribution toward the costs of this year’s Carnival, this week it was the turn of the Bognor Regis Puppet Party to receive their cheque, which I took delight in presenting, on behalf of my fellow Councillors to Ken Blamires from the Bognor Pier Trust C.I.C. and David Wilde of the Punch and Judy Club, along with the very charismatic ‘Lenny the Lion’ and 'Mr. Punch'. Funded from the Council’s Partnership Budget, this money will be used for the 2025 Puppet Party, which will be the third of its kind in the Town, bringing a fun and colourful two-day event, celebrating the Town’s seaside heritage and continuing to expand the range of puppetry on offer to thrill audiences. Taking place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September, a whole host of puppet shows, and street entertainers will take over The Royal Norfolk Hotel Gardens and the seafront, make sure you don’t miss out on this free weekend of family fun, which Bognor Regis Town Council are delighted to once again be supporting.

Since last week’s column was published, another job opportunity has arisen at the Town Council. This time, we are looking to employ an Allotments & In Bloom Officer on a part-time basis of 15 hours per week on a 12-month fixed-term contract, with a view to this becoming a permanent position. The successful candidate must have good office-based personal and interpersonal skills and be able to demonstrate the ability to work as part of a small team. As well as Council administration responsibilities, core duties will include managing Town Council Allotments and carrying out the role of Clerk to the Bognor Regis In Bloom Working Group. Application forms along with further details on the job specification are available on our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk or via e-mail: [email protected] or you can phone the office on: 01243 867744. The application window closes at 5pm on Thursday 8th May. If this role sounds of interest to you, or you know someone who may be the perfect fit, then don’t delay in getting applications in or telling your friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this Thursday 1st May, private parking enforcement will be introduced in the small car parking area outside the front of the Town Hall in Bognor Regis. Frequent visitors to the Town Hall may have noticed that the parking lines have recently been repainted, making it clearer that parking in this area is for a maximum of 20 minutes, and should only be used by those who are visiting the Town Hall, to access the services of either Arun District or Bognor Regis Town Councils. Blue Badge holders will be able to park in any of the disabled bays at the front of the Town Hall for up to three hours, and these spaces are again, clearly marked. It is hoped that these parking enforcements will deter vehicles from parking for longer periods, and taking up the limited spaces here, which has been an increasing problem in recent years. The enforcement will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mayor presenting cheque to Ken Blamires and David Wilde

Lastly for this week, congratulations to Cllr. Michelle White, who was elected to the Town Council, following the result of last week’s by-election for Marine Ward. I look forward to working with her, for the benefit of our Bognor Regis residents.