Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Rededication Service held to mark return of Town Hall Balcony Flagpole

Those of you who have visited or driven past the Town Hall recently, may have noticed the Union Flag has now returned to its rightful place on the Principal Flagpole of the Town Hall balcony.

Town Councillors discussed the importance of the flag flying from the preferred position on a government building, at a Council Meeting in September 2024, and having stated their case to Arun District Council, as building owners, were delighted to see it finally return a few months ago. To mark this important occasion, a short Rededication Service was held last week, at which we were joined by the Chair of Arun, Town Councillor’s, my Mayor’s Cadet, Town Crier, Veterans and other invited guests. We are sure this is an addition that will be very welcomed by residents of Bognor Regis as well of course by the Veterans, Cadets and Services Associations, to whom this flag is dedicated, and who come to the Town Hall each year to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday. We are very pleased it is in place for this years’ Service, taking place on Sunday 9th November 2025.

The Bognor Regis Puppet Party took the Town by storm last weekend, and it was great fun to be a part of! Audiences of all ages came along to watch the highly entertaining puppet shows and engage with Mr Punch, Judy, Croc and all the other characters that made the weekend such fun. A big congratulations to all involved in bringing this to fruition.

I recently had the pleasure of being invited to join Stonepillow for their ‘Big Sleep Out 2025’. As one of the charities I’m supporting through my Mayoral year, I was very pleased to be able to attend this, their biggest fundraiser of the year, and to help with the judging of their cardboard shelter competition, which 55 people slept in overnight! Though it was a very hard decision for us as judges, eventually ‘Best Shelter’ was won by members of the Arctic Foxes Explorer Scout Unit for their inspired dinosaurs-only castle. Along with donations on the day, I’m absolutely delighted to hear that over £7,000 was raised, with more to still be collected. This is a fantastic amount, thank you to everyone who took part and donated! This money will benefit so many of our local community, who really need a helping hand.

Service held at Town Hall

I wanted to finish this week’s column by saying goodbye and thank you to our Town Clerk, Glenna Frost, who is retiring from her role at the Town Council this week. Glenna has been with the Town Council for nearly 30 years and has provided steadfast leadership since she became Town Clerk in 2011. On behalf of all at Bognor Regis Town Council, we would like to thank Glenna for all her hard work and dedication over the years, and we wish her the very best for her well-deserved retirement. Our current Deputy Clerk, Jo Davis, has been appointed as our new Town Clerk. Jo has been with the Town Council since 2016, initially being appointed as Civic & Office Manager, before progressing to Assistant Clerk and latterly Deputy Clerk. Following a robust recruitment process for the role of Town Clerk, she was the outstanding candidate, and we are looking forward to seeing what she achieves in the role.