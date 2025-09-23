Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Restart A Heart Campaign offering free training

On Friday, the Town Council hosted its latest Councillor Drop-In Surgery, this time outside the Railway Station, which was a first for this event. Thank you to those who did stop by and talk to us, and we hope we helped you with your queries. Most of the interaction we had with members of the public was positive and it was lovely to see the streams of people coming from the station, suitcases in hand, to enjoy the late September sunshine and events here in Bognor Regis.

One of the events drawing visitors over the weekend was of course the Southdowns Music Festival, which I had the honour of formally opening on Saturday morning. This year’s Festival seems to have been another huge success, and I’d like to offer my congratulations to the festival committee, the performers and everyone who worked so hard to pull such a big event together - that is certainly no mean feat!

We look forward to more excitement in our Town as the Bognor Regis Puppet Party returns this weekend, bringing with it fun, colour, laughter and traditional seaside entertainment from Punch and Judy, marionettes, ventriloquist shows, street performers and craft stalls, all on the lawns of The Royal Norfolk Hotel and seafront. Proudly sponsored by Bognor Regis Town Council, this year promises to be better than ever. Make sure you’re there to enjoy all the fun of the seaside, this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September, between 11am and 5pm. I’ll see you there!

A reminder that there are only a couple of weeks left to complete Arun District Council’s two live public consultations, asking for residents and communities in Arun to share their views on crime, community safety and the ongoing plans to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour. The more residents that complete these surveys, the better the oversight Arun District Council will have to understand what's working and what needs improvement. Two concurrent surveys are available to take part in until Sunday 12th October 2025, so please do consider taking part sooner rather than later! Links for both can be found on the Arun District Council website: www.arun.gov.uk and is also shared on the Bognor Regis Town Council website under ‘News’. If you require further information about either of the surveys or to request an alternative format, such as a paper copy, please email: [email protected].

Restart a Heart Poster and QR code for taking part

A few weeks ago, through this column, I advised of my recent visit to the Redhill branch of the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance Charity. The visit was truly eye-opening, and I was in awe of the incredible, lifesaving work the Air Ambulance Charity do and was shocked to hear that everyday across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, around 25 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, often at home. Sadly only 1 in 10 survive, yet giving CPR and using a defibrillator in those first few minutes can more than double their chance of survival. Right now, only 1 in 4 people receive CPR, and just 1 in 10 have a defibrillator used before an ambulance arrives. Their latest campaign ‘Restart A Heart’ takes place on Thursday 16th October and aims to help boost those statistics, offering free, interactive 30-minute live-stream sessions, striving to teach as many people as possible of all ages, these life-saving skills. You never know when you may need them. To book your place, please scan the QR code on the poster accompanying this article, and learn how to ‘Restart a Heart’.