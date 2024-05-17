Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove has its first South Asian Muslim mayor after councillors unanimously elected Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman to the largely ceremonial role.

Traditionally, mayors take up the chains of office after many years of service on Brighton and Hove City Council – not least as they are required to chair meetings of the full council.

But the 63-year-old chef was only elected to the council in Hollingdean and Fiveways ward at the local elections last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even so, the Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said that he had dedicated many years to public service in Brighton and Hove before he was elected.

Mayor Mohammed Asaduzzaman | Picture: Sarah Booker-Lewis

At the “annual council” meeting at Brighton Town Hall today (Thursday 16 May), Councillor Sankey described Councillor Asaduzzaman as a “well-known and well-loved” figure in the community.

She said: “Mohammed is warm, kind, funny and ambitious for our city. He is also part of a duo. And my nomination would not be complete without mentioning his consort and beloved wife, Most Ara. I know she will be a credit to him and our city in the year ahead.

“Brighton and Hove can look forward to a mayor whose compassion has already left a mark on the city’s social, cultural, economic and political landscape and whose role will inspire our residents to work better together and to transform our city for the better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that his good works included providing 500 free meals to essential service providers during the covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mohammed Asaduzzaman and deputy Mayor Amanda Grimshaw | Picture: Sarah Booker-Lewis

He also pushed for vaccinations for those with uncertain immigration status, acted as an interpreter for those in legal need and gave support to victims of crime.

Green councillor Raphael Hill said: “I would encourage the mayor to be mindful of the politically neutral nature of his role as the mayor is separate from the administration.

“I’m sure he’ll work hard to ensure that all councillors can make their voices heard in debate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Asaduzzaman donned the robes of office in the chamber of the Georgian town hall, joined by his wife Most Jasmin Ara.

Mayor Mohammed Asaduzzaman and his wife Most Ara | Picture: Sarah Booker-Lewis

Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw was elected as deputy mayor and is expected to take over the mayoralty in a year’s time.

In Brighton and Hove, the mayor has a largely ceremonial role as first citizen, welcoming visitors and representing the city on the regional, national and international stage. The mayor also chairs meetings of the full council.