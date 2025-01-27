Meet Hailsham Town Council's cemetery wardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Town Council is reminding residents about the role of Cemetery Wardens, carried out by designated local councillors.

Town councillors Barbara Holbrook and Anne Blake-Coggins are the current Cemetery Wardens and, acting as ambassadors for the cemetery in Ersham Road, they work closely with the Cemetery Superintendent and Burials Officer, attending the cemetery regularly to recommend any additional maintenance required at the site.

A considerable amount of work has been completed on further improvements to Hailsham Cemetery during the past couple of years, including the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance and creation of additional burial space at the cemetery grounds.

The refurbishment work at the Old Garden of Remembrance, which involved the pollarding of trees and removal of overgrown hedges to allow for more light and to alleviate heavy leaf drop, in addition to further planting and a new footpath being laid - releasing up to 100 new ashes burial plots - follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with cemetery wardens Cllrs Barbara Holbrook and Anne Blake-Coggins

Other improvements include the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel, and improvements to some of the cemetery's footpaths, part of a medium-term project to overlay all the paths with tarmac to ensure the safety of visitors.

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new one, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

The latest phase of improvement works at the cemetery are being carried out throughout the winter and spring months and will see the continuation of the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac. With town councillors agreeing to allocate Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project, the cemetery has already benefited from newly resurfaced footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel to ensure the safety of visitors.

Add to that the full refurbishment of the public toilet building, which is currently being undertaken by Town Council staff. The former toilet facilities have for some time been unfit for purpose and, although accessible and kept clean, the facility was considered in need of refurbishment due to exposed pipework and outdated sanitaryware and other fittings, which also showed signs of wear.

Work taking place during the winter months include the complete upgrade of the existing toilet building on site, involving tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes. The interior walls are to be replaced with plastic panelling plastic, while the ceiling is to be over-boarded with new plasterboard and the original quarry tile floor to be replaced with new anti-slip tiles.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the footpath relaying and refurbishment of toilet facilities at Hailsham Cemetery - and agreed to move on with the project," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Barbara Holbrook. "Footpath renewal and public toilet provision are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

Hailsham Cemetery offers spaces for the burial of coffins, as well as two Gardens of Remembrance and a separate space available for the interment of cremated remains. The cemetery also includes an area for 'meadowland burials' – for unmarked 'green' burials in bio-degradable coffins with no monuments or headstones.

Hailsham Cemetery is generally open from 'dawn until dusk'. If you are intending to visit and wish to enquire about where a particular burial plot is, please call the Burials Officer on 01323 841702 (9am-4pm, Monday to Friday), who will be happy to assist. Alternatively, email [email protected]