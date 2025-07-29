Meet Hailsham Town Council's cemetery wardens

Hailsham Town Council is reminding residents about the role of Cemetery Wardens, which is carried out by designated local councillors.

Town councillors Anne Marie Ricketts and Anne Blake-Coggins are the current Cemetery Wardens and, acting as ambassadors for the cemetery in Ersham Road, they work closely with the Cemetery Superintendent and Burials Officer, attending the cemetery regularly to recommend any additional maintenance required at the site.

A considerable amount of work has been completed on further improvements to Hailsham Cemetery during the past couple of years. These include the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance and creation of additional burial space within the cemetery grounds.

The refurbishment work at the Old Garden of Remembrance, which involved the pollarding of trees and removal of overgrown hedges to allow for more light and to alleviate heavy leaf drop, in addition to further planting and a new footpath being laid - releasing up to 100 new ashes burial plots - follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery.

Other improvements include the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel, and improvements to some of the cemetery's footpaths, part of a medium-term project to overlay all the paths with tarmac to ensure the safety of visitors.

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new ones, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman - and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

The latest phase of improvement works at the cemetery saw the completion of the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac. All footpaths and walkways at the cemetery have been resurfaced to ensure the safety of visitors.

Furthermore, refurbishment work on the cemetery's public toilet has also been carried out, involving a complete upgrade of the interior of the building, along with tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and down-pipes. The toilet is fully accessible for disabled users.

Both the footpath resurfacing and public toilet refurbishment projects have been paid for through the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds.

Additional upgrades to be carried out at the cemetery in the near future will include the refurbishment of an unused small building on site, which will be converted into a waiting room for members of the public.

Another initiative is the introduction of a Book of Remembrance, which will give bereaved relatives the opportunity to leave a lasting dedication to a recently departed loved one for a small fee.

The cutting of grass at the cemetery is now being undertaken by Council works staff rather than by designated contractors - a value-for-money improvement to services.

"I'm delighted that councillors recognised the importance of completing the footpath relaying and refurbishment of toilet facilities at Hailsham Cemetery," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts. "Footpath renewal and public toilet provision are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

Hailsham Cemetery offers spaces for the burial of coffins, as well as two Gardens of Remembrance and a separate space available for the interment of cremated remains. The cemetery also includes an area for 'meadowland burials' – for unmarked 'green' burials in biodegradable coffins with no monuments or headstones.

Hailsham Cemetery is generally open from 'dawn until dusk'. If you are intending to visit and wish to enquire about where a particular burial plot is, please call the Burials Officer on 01323 841702 (9am-4pm, Monday to Friday), who will be happy to assist. Alternatively, send an email to [email protected]