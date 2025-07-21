Meeting to be called for as roadworks turn Midhurst into an 'island'

Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

The leader of Chichester District Council is to write to utility providers to ask for a meeting about roadworks.

During a meeting of the full council, a motion about roadworks and how they impact traffic in Midhurst was tabled by Hannah Burton (Lib Dem, Midhurst).

Ms Burton said the town was still economically struggling after the fire at the Angel Hotel two years ago and a ‘continuing blight of roadworks’ was not helping as it ‘deeply damages our town’s businesses and actively affects our residents’ lives’.

The only main roads in Midhurst are the A286, which runs through the town from north to south, and the A272, which runs in from the west. Roadworks can lead to lengthy diversions and long queues.

She added: “Thanks to the last six months of roadworks and an unfortunate accident on Easebourne bridge, we are quickly becoming known as the island of Midhurst.”

Information online shows that, over the next three months, seven road repairs are due to be carried out, two lots of scaffolding installed, six jobs for Southern Water, two for Southern Gas, and two for Scottish and Southern Power.

Ms Burton said: “In Midhurst, we have seen many emergency works from all the utility companies, which causes us an awful lot of surprise road closures. We understand that emergencies absolutely do happen and when they come up they must be fixed.

“But why are these issues being left until they have become an emergency? Especially when often another utility company has dug the same road a couple of metres up a few days prior. It is really that simple. We just need to combine those works so they’re all happening together, not just in a staggered way.”

Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) said it wasn’t just Midhurst that was feeling cut off. He described driving round in circles trying to get out of Westbourne due to road closures.

Mr Briscoe added: “It’s very difficult to co-ordinate things if it is an emergency – and emergencies do happen. I understand the frustrations but I also understand that there are times when these things need to happen and we won’t be told straight away.”

Leader Adrian Moss agreed to write to the utility companies along with MP Andrew Griffith and the county council to ask for a meeting to address a ‘clear and transparent plan for road works in Midhurst’.

He said: “We must obviously continue to support the recovery of Midhurst and understand that large-scale and unplanned roadworks can cause major disruption.”