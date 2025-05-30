Message to Hailsham residents from the new Deputy Town Mayor

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the election of Cllr Colin Mitchell (North Ward) as new Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair.

In his acceptance speech given at the Town Council's Annual Meeting held on Wednesday [28 May], Cllr Mitchell said: "I'm grateful to my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me to carry out the Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair role. It is an honour to serve the Hailsham community, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow councillors, supporting the Town Council's efforts throughout the coming year and helping to build a future that reflects the needs and values of all our residents."

"The year ahead will bring challenges and opportunities, but I am confident that, together, we will continue to represent a town that is inclusive, resilient, and forward-thinking. Whether it's supporting our local services, championing environmental initiatives, or engaging with local residents, I am eager to listen and serve."

"As Deputy Mayor & Vice-Chair, my role is not only to support the mayor but to represent the council and community with dignity and care, especially when called upon to attend events, welcome guests, or step in during the mayor’s absence. I am committed to doing so with respect, enthusiasm and a deep sense of duty."

Cllr Mitchell added: "I welcome contact with all residents, by phone or email, details of which can be found on the Town Council's public noticeboards and on our website. You elected me, so please use me to support you where I am able."

For the next Council year, Cllr Mitchell will sit on the Finance & Governance, Assets Management, Staffing, Neighbourhood Planning and Post Office Committees, and will also take on the role of Town Council representative for the Wealden District Association of Local Councils.