Message to residents from the new Mayor of Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the election of Cllr Chris Bryant as the new Town Mayor and Chair for the upcoming term. As the youngest ever Mayor of Hailsham at the age of 27, Cllr Bryant, representing Magham Down Ward, already has a long-standing commitment to the community and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his acceptance speech given at the Town Council's Annual Meeting held on Wednesday [28 May], Cllr Bryant outlined his vision for Hailsham over the next year, emphasising a community-driven approach and a focus on further developing the Town Council's services and operations.

"In terms of my role as Chair, I look forward to contributing to the Council's future achievements, including continuing to work hard for our residents to make further significant improvements to our services, finding more efficient ways to carry out our activities and make front-line operations as efficient as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Town Council has a strong commitment to providing value for money and efficient services to residents. Despite continued financial constraints, we will remain focused on delivering essential services and supporting residents and the local community to enhance the quality of life for those that live and work in Hailsham."

Town Mayor & Chair, Cllr Chris Bryant

"In many ways, the next year (like the last) will be one of change for the Town Council and to some extent, our town as a whole. That said, we will continue to work in partnership with residents, stakeholders and the community at large to meet the infrastructure needs of the town's increasing population and set a positive course for the coming year."

"In terms of my role as Town Mayor, I will be honoured to represent the people of Hailsham and look forward to meeting members of the local community at future civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations - all of which work selflessly to help others and make individuals' lives just that much better and brighter."

"Furthermore, I am keen to engage with the community and encourage public participation in local governance. Residents are encouraged to attend future council and committee meetings, as well as individual ward surgeries and public engagement events, to share their concerns and ensure that the Town Council remains responsive to the needs of the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In closing, I would like residents to know that the Town Council is here for you. If you have any issues about the town, you should contact us. While we can’t promise to be able to have a solution to every problem, we will always do our best to attempt to get some sort of positive outcome."