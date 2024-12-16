Mid Sussex businesses will be charged if they wish to place chairs and tables outside their premises

Mid Sussex businesses wishing to place chairs and tables outside their premises will now have to pay up to £500 to do so.

At a meeting of the district council, unanimous approval was given to adopt a new Pavement Licensing Policy.

Before the pandemic, such licences were the remit of West Sussex County Council, which charged around the same amount.

But things changed when Covid hit, with the district council being handed responsibility for processing applications and renewals – a temporary arrangement brought in in 2020 to help keep businesses afloat while observing social distancing rules.

The charge since then has been £100 but will now change.

New legislation has increased the duration of licences to two years and gives the council the right to charge up to £500 for new applications and £350 for renewals.

The authority will make no money from the charges, which will simply cover its costs.