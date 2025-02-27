Mid Sussex councillor urges men not to ignore the signs of prostate cancer
Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill), who was diagnosed with the disease five weeks ago, made the appeal during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (February 26).
Mr Marsh said: “My plea to everybody in this room [is] please don’t ignore the symptoms. If you catch it very quickly as I have, the prospects [are] excellent.”
Information from the NHS says that prostate cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years.
The symptoms don’t usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the urethra – the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis.
When this happens, you may notice things like:
- an increased need to pee
- straining while you pee
- a feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied
The NHS said these symptoms should not be ignored, but did not necessarily mean cancer. They could also be caused by something else, such as prostate enlargement.
The chances of developing prostate cancer increase as you get older. Most cases develop in men aged 50 or older.
Janice Henwood (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Franklands) reported that, every year, Burgess Hill Town Council and the Lions Club offered free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing for men aged 40-80.
To find out more about symptoms and treatment, log on to Prostate Cancer UK or the NHS website.
