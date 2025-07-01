Mid Sussex District Council hands out more than £55,000 of grants to community schemes
The money was approved during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (June 30).
The grants included £2,048 for the Allsorts Youth Project, which listens to, connects, and supports children and young people who are LGBT+ and supports their families. The money will be used to provide one-to-one support sessions in two Mid Sussex schools.
Ardingly Cricket Club, East Grinstead Cricket Club, and Scaynes Hill Cricket Club will receive £5,000 each for new cricket pitch covers, a new roller, and a new wicket respectively.
East Grinstead Rugby Football Club will receive £4,875 to buy an all-weathers pitch shelter to protect young players.
The Arise Counselling Service, which provides mental health support, will receive £5,000 to support 15 clients in and around East Grinstead through six months of counselling.
There will be £5,000 for Befriended, a charity working to end loneliness and isolation amongst older people living in Mid Sussex. The money will be used to launch a monthly tea party for older residents living near St Andrews Church, Burgess Hill.
The Mid Sussex Older People’s Council – run by older people for older people – will receive £5,000 to run a programme of events called A Chat with a Difference, which will include advice about carers, falls, and Citizens Advice.
Cruse Bereavement Support will receive £4,954 to recruit three bereavement volunteers, each undergoing National Counselling Society quality-marked training.
There will be £4,110 for the Haywards Heath Town District Girl Guides to pay for an awards event, a 35th anniversary event, an outing, and to allow the group to attend the West Sussex International Jamboree.
Mid Downs Hospital Radio will receive £3,065 to but new broadcasting equipment, allowing it to move from AM to FM and DAB radio networks.
Worth Parish Council will receive £4,976 to help buy playground equipment.
And Say Aphasia will receive £1,263 for arts activity sessions to support and enhance communication and improve the well-being of people with aphasia.
Six further applications did not meet the criteria for approval.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.