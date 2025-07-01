Mid Sussex District Council hands out more than £55,000 of grants to community schemes

Mid Sussex District Council has handed out more than £55,000 of grants to 13 community schemes.

The money was approved during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (June 30).

The grants included £2,048 for the Allsorts Youth Project, which listens to, connects, and supports children and young people who are LGBT+ and supports their families. The money will be used to provide one-to-one support sessions in two Mid Sussex schools.

Ardingly Cricket Club, East Grinstead Cricket Club, and Scaynes Hill Cricket Club will receive £5,000 each for new cricket pitch covers, a new roller, and a new wicket respectively.

Mid Sussex District Council

East Grinstead Rugby Football Club will receive £4,875 to buy an all-weathers pitch shelter to protect young players.

The Arise Counselling Service, which provides mental health support, will receive £5,000 to support 15 clients in and around East Grinstead through six months of counselling.

There will be £5,000 for Befriended, a charity working to end loneliness and isolation amongst older people living in Mid Sussex. The money will be used to launch a monthly tea party for older residents living near St Andrews Church, Burgess Hill.

The Mid Sussex Older People’s Council – run by older people for older people – will receive £5,000 to run a programme of events called A Chat with a Difference, which will include advice about carers, falls, and Citizens Advice.

Cruse Bereavement Support will receive £4,954 to recruit three bereavement volunteers, each undergoing National Counselling Society quality-marked training.

There will be £4,110 for the Haywards Heath Town District Girl Guides to pay for an awards event, a 35th anniversary event, an outing, and to allow the group to attend the West Sussex International Jamboree.

Mid Downs Hospital Radio will receive £3,065 to but new broadcasting equipment, allowing it to move from AM to FM and DAB radio networks.

Worth Parish Council will receive £4,976 to help buy playground equipment.

And Say Aphasia will receive £1,263 for arts activity sessions to support and enhance communication and improve the well-being of people with aphasia.

Six further applications did not meet the criteria for approval.