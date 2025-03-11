Mid Sussex District Council hopes to have a new waste depot open by Spring 2026

Mid Sussex District Council hopes to have a new waste depot open in East Grinstead by Spring 2026.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (March 10), members agreed that the council could start looking for someone to design and build the depot next to the current recycling centre, in Imberhorne Lane.

In 2022, the council began the 1-2-3 collection service trial, which saw weekly collections of food waste, fortnightly collection of dry recycling, and the collection of residual waste every three weeks.

That service is soon to expand from the 5,000-home trial to all 71,000 homes in the district – but the depot in Haywards Heath, which is currently used for waste, recycling and street cleansing services, is near capacity.

So £1.4m was included in the 2025/26 budget to build a second one, allowing the council to become the first in West Sussex to take part in the government’s Simpler Recycling scheme.

Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for leisure & customer services, said the council was ‘ahead of the curve’ when it came to the 1-2-3 service. New refuse vehicles will be arriving in August, with the required bins and containers following in September – all, hopefully, before there is a surge in demand and the prices increase.

A report to the cabinet said: “Full roll-out of the 1-2-3 collection service will take place in November 2025 and the council is required, under the statutory provisions contained within the Environment Act 2021, to have introduced food waste collections by no later than March 2026.

“To facilitate the delivery of 180,000 containers and accommodate the 10 vehicles required to deliver the service, a functional space will be required no later than September 2025.

“A fully operational depot will be needed as early in 2026 as is reasonably practicable.”