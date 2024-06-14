Milwood, East Street, Turners Hill. Image: Google Maps

Mid Sussex district councillors were less than impressed when plans to open a holiday home in Turners Hill were put before them.

Seventeen months ago, the planning committee agreed that a building at Millwood, in East Street, could be used as a dog grooming parlour, also approving the building of a new access road.

But on Thursday (June 13), they were asked to decide another application, this time to turn part of the building into a short-term let.

With no planning reasons to refuse, the committee approved the plans by seven votes to one with three abstentions.

But the were not pleased, accusing the applicant of planning to make this second change all along.

Chairman Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly, Balcombe & Turners Hill) said: “I’m not happy with it but there are no reasons to refuse it, unfortunately.

“I just wish [the applicant] had done it right at the beginning and we would have known what was happening.”

Paul Brown (Green, Lindfield Rural & High Weald) agreed, adding: “I think this applicant is wasting this committee’s time.”

Councillors shared concerns that the holiday let would be ‘the first step in’ to opening or building more.

Officers told them that any changes – such as making the holiday let into a permanent home – would need further planning permission.

The council received an objection from Turners Hill Parish Council, which said the change was development in the countryside.

The building will be made up of a lobby, open-plan kitchen and lounge, bathroomand one bedroom.

Work to install two roof-lights and a Juliet balcony has already been carried out.