Mid Sussex states unitary preference for local government reorganisation

Mid Sussex District Council has discussed the business case for reorganising local councils in West Sussex into unitary councils.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has carefully debated the viable options and decided that it prefers the option for two brand new unitary councils covering the County.

This option would see a new council for the area currently covered by Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley councils and another for Chichester, Arun and Adur/Worthing councils. West Sussex County Council would also be dissolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All councils in West Sussex have debated this important matter this week, and all seven districts and boroughs have agreed to support the option for two new unitary councils covering West Sussex.

Local Government Reorganisation plans in Mid Sussex have been approved

West Sussex County Council supports one unitary council for the County.

The Government will make the final decision about which option will be implemented, and this is expected in the spring of 2026.

These changes are the most significant shake-up of local government in West Sussex since 1974.

Councillor Eggleston, Leader of Mid Sussex said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am grateful to all members of the Council for a considered and well-informed debate on this important issue. We now wait for the Government to decide. Meantime, I am heartened by the deep commitment across all councils, to make sure that whichever option the Government selects, it is implemented with minimum disruption to those we serve.’

For more information, visit www.shapingwestsussex.org