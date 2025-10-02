Mid Sussex village will almost double in size after 200 news homes are approved

A Mid Sussex village will almost double in size after the district council gave permission to build up to 200 homes there.

The outline application from Wates Developments Ltd, for land at Foxhole Farm, Bolney – a village of 259 homes – was approved unanimously by the planning committee on Thursday (October 2).

Nicky Hanley, chair of Bolney Parish Council, raised concerns about safety on the A272, where the site will be accessed, and said the application did not represent sustainable development.

She added: “The development would result in unacceptable harm to the historic landscape, to the biodiversity of the site and to the rural character and appearance of the area.

The Foxhole Farm site and planned development. Image: GoogleMaps/Wates Developments

“The current village of 259 homes will be overwhelmed by the addition of another 200 homes, which will permanently damage the historic character of the village.”

While the site is not allocated for housing in the Development Plan, it is proposed to be allocated for housing in the draft District Plan, which is at the examination stage.

This, along with the fact that the council does not have the required five-year supply of housing land, left the committee between a rock and a hard place.

Not all of them fully supported the plans but, following the recommendation of planning officers – not to mention the fear that the council would likely find itself on the losing end of an expensive appeal – they voted for it anyway.

Adam Peacock (Con, East Grinstead Ashplats) described the committee’s position as ‘unenviable’, while Rodney Jackson (Lib Dem, Hurstpierpoint) said he was ‘conflicted’.

And Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) said he felt sorry for the residents of Bolney, which he described as a ‘lovely tranquil little village.

He added: “We have to look at sites as we currently cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply – and I think you can blame the government for putting these housing numbers on us so that we’ve got to find sites to accommodate.”

Jim Knight (Con, Cuckfield, Bolney & Ansty), who is not on the committee, said: “This development in a single stroke will virtually double the size of this small village. This surely can’t be right.

“Anyone who lives in a small village will know a development proposed like this will destroy that village’s way of life. The strain on the infrastructure – or lack of – will have a severe impact on local residents.”

One positive to come from the development will be the 60 homes that will be classed as affordable.

Another is the promise of a community building to be used by Kangaroos, a charity which supports children, teenagers and adults with severe learning disabilities and complex needs. Established in 1994, it supports around 400 local families.

Robert Bates (Lib Dem, Haywards Heath Ashenground) called the inclusion of Kangaroos ‘a great win’. While Nicky Hanley said it was ‘laudable’, she added: “But it won’t improve the sustainability of the village.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/1129.