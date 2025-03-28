Middleton is set to get a new bowls pavilion
Arun District Council officers have given the thumbs up to the demolition/removal of the existing bowls pavilion and building of a new one at Middleton Sports Club, 3 Sea Lane, Middleton-on-sea.
In their report, officers said: “The application seeks to demolish and replace a pavilion for use by the bowls club. The building is not visible from the street scene located to the east of the site and is situated next a larger building which forms a changing room/viewing area.
“The building is slightly larger than existing with an increase in width by around 2m from 4.75m to 6.8m.
“The length will slightly reduce from 9.4 to 9m. The building will have a flat roof with a maximum height of 2.8m reducing to 2.7m at its eaves. The building largely replicates the existing structure and does not appear unduly dominant and is in keeping with the neighbouring building and that of the existing development on site.
“The building is of a simple timber construction with weatherboard cladding. The colour of the cladding has been confirmed as sea green as this will match existing buildings. This colour would appear appropriate for the location and is acceptable.”
To see the plans, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and search using the reference M/9/25/PL.
