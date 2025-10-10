Midhurst management area to be revoked after air quality improves

Air quality in part of Midhurst has improved so much that its status as an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) is to be revoked.

Rumbolds Hill was declared an AQMA in 2020 when levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air were too high, failing to meet the required quality standard.

During a meeting of Chichester District Council’s cabinet, Jonathan Brown, cabinet member for environmental strategy, announced that the air quality has now been within the required standard for three years.

He said the improvement was ‘likely to relate to’ the increased number of electric vehicles, as well as lower emissions from new vehicles, and national measures to reduce air pollution.

Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst

Mr Brown added: “We will however be continuing to monitor air quality there, so in the highly unlikely event that air quality decreases again, we would have warning of this.”

There is one other AQMA in the district, along St Pancras Road, Chichester, between Eastgate Square and New Park Road.

Two others, in Orchard Street, Chichester, and the Stockbridge roundabout, were revoked in 2022.