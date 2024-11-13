Modular accommodation on Thorney Island approved

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Plans to set up 120 modular homes at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, have been approved by Chichester District Council. Image: MAC CONSULTING (SCOTLAND) LIMITED/Chichester District Council planning portal via the Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to set up modular accommodation for 120 people at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application, on behalf of Secretary of State for Defence, for ‘rapid deployment single living units’ also includes 20 communal units such as canteens/kitchens, utility rooms and storerooms. The units will be in place for five years.

Baker Barracks is a former RAF base covering some 48 hectares. It is currently occupied by the Royal Artillery, which has been based there since 1986. To view the application, visit publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search 24/00656/FUL.

