More cemetery improvements to commence in Hailsham this winter

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road will commence soon and see the continuation of the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac and the full refurbishment of the public toilet building.

With town councillors recently agreeing to allocate Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project, the cemetery has already benefited from newly resurfaced footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel to ensure the safety of visitors.

The footpath renewal work follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery in recent years, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel.

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new one, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

Add to that, the work completed more recently on the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance, which included the removal of the area of grass in the middle of the garden, which has released up to 100 additional ashes burial plots.

The current toilet facilities at the cemetery have for some time been unfit for purpose and, although accessible and kept clean, the facility is considered to be in need of refurbishment due to exposed pipework and outdated sanitaryware and other fittings, which are also showing signs of wear.

The forthcoming cemetery works will include a complete upgrade of the existing toilet building, involving tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes.

The interior walls are to be replaced with plastic panelling plastic, while the ceiling is to be over-boarded with new plasterboard and the original quarry tile floor to be replaced with new anti-slip tiles.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the footpath relaying and refurbishment of toilet facilities at Hailsham Cemetery - and agreed to move on with the project," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Barbara Holbrook. "Footpath renewal and public toilet provision are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."