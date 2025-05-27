More money added to budget for two-classroom extension at West Sussex village primary school

West Sussex County Council has added another £245,000 to the budget for a two-classroom extension to Slinfold Primary School.

The school, in The Street, has five classrooms, two of which are modular and 30 years old. Their age and condition means they need to be replaced – and the project has been in the pipeline since December 2021.

The initial budget was £1.158m, but increasing costs and unforeseen delays have led to a rise in what is needed to carry out the work.

The money, which was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning, follows a £414,000 increase in November 2022 and £98,000 for design work. It takes the total budget to £1.915m.

As well as the new classrooms, the extension will include a group room, toilet provision and storage.

A report from officers said: “The increase in cost is primarily due to price volatility in the construction market, and higher than anticipated inflation costs associated with the programme delay.

“This project has been subject to value engineering and a cost control exercise. Cost reduction measures were taken across architectural, mechanical, electrical, landscape and structural design areas. This scheme now delivers to the minimum standards, and no further value engineering is possible.”