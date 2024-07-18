More powers for regions welcomed by Brighton and Hove City Council leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new government’s move to give regions more devolved powers has been welcomed by the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Bella Sankey said that she was surprised at the speed of the new government’s work after receiving a letter from the Deputy Prime Minister.

The letter, from Angela Rayner, who is also the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, referred to the English Devolution Bill which was announced in the King’s speech today (Wednesday 17 July).

The bill is intended to give new powers to metropolitan mayors and combined authorities.

Bella Sankey at Greater Brighton Economic Board 16 July 2024

Councillor Sankey spoke about the letter after she was elected chair of the Greater Brighton Economic Board yesterday.

Ms Rayner wrote: “We continue to believe that new devolution settlements should be tailored to sensible economic geographies so that local leaders can act at the scale needed to effectively deploy their powers.

“In the majority of cases that will require local authorities to come together in new combined or combined county authorities. I encourage you to begin discussions with your neighbouring authorities on this basis.”

In April, Councillor Sankey criticised the former Conservative government for telling Brighton and Hove City Council to form a “local growth hub” with neighbouring West Sussex County Council.

She said that the instruction from the Tories was “illogical” because Brighton and Hove’s economy was “clearly distinct” from that of West Sussex.

Councillor Sankey said yesterday: “Because we are a coalition of the willing, with extensive economic and business experience across local authority boundaries, we are well placed to be involved in discussions about opportunities for deeper collaboration.

“We can bring relevant people together and highlight insights about how the strengths and achievements of the different councils can complement one another to make the strongest possible case for investment in the region.

“We want to be part of this conversation and capitalise on the region’s potential.”

The Greater Brighton Economic Board brings together seven councils as well as business leaders, universities and colleges – from Bognor to Seaford and from the coast to Crawley.

Councillor Sankey took over as chair from the former leader of Worthing Borough Council. Beccy Cooper, who was elected as the Labour MP for Worthing West at the general election on Thursday 4 July.