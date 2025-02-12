'More questions than answers' about government reorgansiation, says Chichester's chief executive

There are ‘more questions than answers’ when it comes to local government reorganisation, the chief executive of Chichester District Council has said.

Diane Shepherd spoke during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (February 11).

Councils across Sussex recently received a letter from the government inviting them to start the ball rolling on a process that will see a small number of unitary authorities replace the 12 district and borough councils.

The various chief executive officers are working together to come up with interim plans, which have to be submitted to the government by March 21.

Diane Shepherd. Image: Chichester District Council

If they are given the green light, they will have until September 26 to put together a full, detailed, proposal, including which areas will be part of which authority.

While the government expects the unitary authorities to cover a population of at least 500,000, Ms Shepherd said it was unclear whether or not Brighton & Hove, which covers a population of less than 300,000, would have to expand.

She added: “It’s a moving feast every day. Information is not always clear. We’ve got a whole list of questions. I think we’ve got more questions than answers at the moment [about] what all of this means.

“It is going to be a rush to get this done by March 21 and we’re going to have to act really quickly. We will have longer for the detailed business plan and that work will be divvied up among the councils in West Sussex.

“This is not just about what Chichester wants. We have to work collaboratively with the other authorities to ensure that we can try to get a united position. That’s going to be challenging to some degree because people will have different viewpoints.”

The councils are due to meet with government officials at the end of the week and it is hoped things will be somewhat clearer afterwards.

Adrian Moss, leader of the council, said: “It is going to be a challenging time for everyone involved.”

Looking at the timetable for the changes, Ms Shepherd said there had been ‘some confusion’. The government has now said that shadow elections will be held in 2027 – not 2026 as was first thought – with the new authority taking over from 2028, not 2027.

When asked about any possible changes to parish and town councils, she said that no instructions had been received from government – though the process could be carried out through a community governance review if it was decided appropriate.

Ms Shepherd added: “One of the things we will be working on – more in the detailed business plan than the outline plan – is making sure that whatever we do we’ve got the community at the heart of this.

“I think that’s a really important element in that outline business case, to then hold the new unitary to account to make sure there’s still that engagement you have at parish and community level.

“The leader and myself will be really championing that element of the business case.”