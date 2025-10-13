More than 100 new homes planned for Worthing site – with dozens classed as ‘affordable’

More than 100 new homes – dozens of them classed as affordable – could be built after the sale of brownfield site earmarked for housing was agreed.

Councillors on the joint strategic committee of Adur and Worthing councils have approved the sale of the former Caravan and Motorhome Club site in Titnore Way, Worthing, to a developer.

Completion of the sale is conditional on the buyer securing planning permission for 130 new homes on the land, of which 35 would be for affordable rent and 11 shared ownership.

A councils spokesperson said: “Those living in affordable rent properties pay a maximum of 80 per cent of the amount that would be expected for that home. All the affordable rent and shared ownership properties would be managed by a housing association.

The site in Titnore Lane, Worthing, has long been designated for housing. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

“Across the country there is currently a shortage of housing associations willing to take on properties but the developer of this site has an agreement with a partner to deliver the new homes.”

Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox said the land had been designated for housing for many years and that she was ‘delighted that we are on our way to making that a reality’.

“We desperately need more homes for our residents, in particular affordable homes because so many local households do not have somewhere secure to live long-term,” she added.

“But those homes must be in the right areas like Titnore Way, not on green spaces like Chatsmore Farm that our community rightly values so highly.”

The land is to the north of Titnore Way and sits between the West Worthing Club to the west and woodland and a lake to its north and east.

It covers just over 14 acres, making it roughly four times the size of the Teville Gate development site in Worthing, and is classified as brownfield land suitable for redevelopment.

As well as providing homes for 46 households on Worthing’s housing waiting list and a further 84 much-needed properties for anyone to buy, the sale will allow the council to reduce how much it owes in borrowing.

The spokesperson said: “This will mean funds that would have been spent on interest and debt repayment can instead be invested in services for the community.

“Councils are legally required to designate land for new housing so the land at Titnore Way was earmarked for that purpose in Worthing’s Local Plan. The designation of that site for housing was one of the reasons the council was able to successfully fight to prevent 475 homes being built on the Goring Gap at Chatsmore Farm.

“The details of the proposed sale were examined by councillors before they agreed to the sale. The name of the proposed buyer and the fee involved are commercially sensitive so will be revealed once the contracts have been agreed and signed.”